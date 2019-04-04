Magic's Aaron Gordon: Strong outing Wednesday
Gordon finished with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in 40 minutes Wednesday against the Knicks.
Gordon bounced back from Monday's disappointing defeat to the Raptors with 19 points in 40 minutes. He managed to contribute in every facet of the game and struggled only from the free-throw line, hitting just 2-of-6 shots from the charity stripe. Given that there are just three games left in the season and the Magic sit a single game out of the playoffs, Gordon can be expected to see a heavy workload going forward.
