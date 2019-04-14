Magic's Aaron Gordon: Strong production in win
Gordon totaled 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes in the Magic's win over the Raptors on Saturday.
Gordon produced a double-double in Saturday's upset win, and he contributed three helpers and three steals for a strong final stat line. He'll need to play like this every night if the Magic want to win more games against the Raptors.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Stellar in finale•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Secures double-double in blowout•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Strong outing Wednesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Full line in Saturday's win•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Leads team with 20 points Thursday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Posts double-double Tuesday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...