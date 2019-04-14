Magic's Aaron Gordon: Strong production in win

Gordon totaled 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes in the Magic's win over the Raptors on Saturday.

Gordon produced a double-double in Saturday's upset win, and he contributed three helpers and three steals for a strong final stat line. He'll need to play like this every night if the Magic want to win more games against the Raptors.

