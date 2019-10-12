Magic's Aaron Gordon: Struggles mightily from the field
Gordon amassed just four points (1-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 100-75 preseason loss to the Celtics.
Gordon had a night to forget from the field connecting on just 1-of-14 shot attempts. he did somewhat salvage his line with contributions across the board and this was likely just a bad night. He will look to build on what was a reasonably successful 2018-19, hoping to reach the fantasy heights many have been hoping for. If you would like a piece of him on your fantasy squad you are likely going to have to spend a mid-round pick on him.
