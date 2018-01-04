Magic's Aaron Gordon: Struggles with shot in Wednesday's loss

Gordon contributed 16 points (7-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and eight rebounds across 33 minutes during a 116-98 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.

Gordon struggled mightily with his shot during the blowout loss, as he required 23 field goal attempts to reach 16 points. He also failed to register a single assist for the second straight game. Gordon still is not totally consistent, but the good games have far outweighed the bad games this season.