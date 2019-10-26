Magic's Aaron Gordon: Struggles with shot in win
Gordon collected nine points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in Wednesday's 94-85 win against the Cavaliers.
The 24-year-old could not get off the ground, missing 20 percent of his shots in the paint and failing to grab boards against Cleveland's big men, three of whom got more than 10. While his stat line this game was far from last season's career-high averages (16 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists), Gordon is still Orlando's top power forward and will likely prove his worth on the court just as long as he remains healthy.
