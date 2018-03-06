Magic's Aaron Gordon: Struggles with shot Monday

Gordon scored 13 points (4-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds and an assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 94-80 loss to the Jazz.

With Rudy Gobert patrolling the paint for Utah, Gordon had trouble getting into the flow of his offense, but he still scored in double digits for the sixth straight game. The 22-year-old is averaging 17.2 points, 8.5 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over that stretch, and with the Magic headed towards the draft lottery, Gordon should continue to get all the minutes he can handle.