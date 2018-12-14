Magic's Aaron Gordon: Stuck in shooting slump

Gordon was limited to eight points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 37 minutes Thursday in the Magic's 97-91 win over the Bulls in Mexico City.

After a recent four-game stretch in which he scored no fewer than 18 points, Gordon has only tallied 18 combined over his past two contests while shooting 6-for-26 from the floor. It's probably nothing more than a blip on the radar for Gordon, a 45.2 percent career shooter from the field, so fantasy managers shouldn't panic about his poor form of late. That said, Gordon, who is averaging 16.0 points per game, may struggle to match or surpass the career-best 17.6 he supplied in 2017-18 with center Nikola Vucevic having emerged as more of an offensive focal point for the Magic this season.