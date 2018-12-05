Magic's Aaron Gordon: Stuffs stat sheet

Gordon accrued 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during Tuesday's win over Miami.

Gordon had an excellent all-around game, nearing season-highs in both rebounds and assists, and eclipsing the 20 point barrier for the first time since November 18th. Gordon hasn't taken a dramatic step forward so far this season, but is still producing solid number as he's averaging 16.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game on the year.