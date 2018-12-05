Magic's Aaron Gordon: Stuffs stat sheet
Gordon accrued 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during Tuesday's win over Miami.
Gordon had an excellent all-around game, nearing season-highs in both rebounds and assists, and eclipsing the 20 point barrier for the first time since November 18th. Gordon hasn't taken a dramatic step forward so far this season, but is still producing solid number as he's averaging 16.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game on the year.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.