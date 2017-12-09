Magic's Aaron Gordon: Suffers concussion Friday

Gordon suffered a concussion during Friday's game against the Nuggets and will not return, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon knocked his head on Gary Harris' shoulder while driving to the hoop in the third quarter, and while he was initially allowed to stay in the game after being treated for a cut on his lower lip, he was replaced shortly afterwards and subsequently diagnosed with a concussion. Gordon compiled 14 points (5-12 FG), three rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes before exiting. Consider him highly questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks.