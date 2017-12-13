Magic's Aaron Gordon: Takes contact at shootaround, still questionable

Gordon (concussion) took contact during the team's morning shootaround, marking the final phase of the league's concussion protocol, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports. That said, he'll remain questionable until cleared by an independent physician.

This is certainly good news for the Magic and Gordon, whose recovery is seemingly going well. A final decision won't be made until later in the day, however. If he's ultimately held out, Marreese Speights, Mario Hezonja and Adreian Payne could all see expanded roles.