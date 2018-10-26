Magic's Aaron Gordon: Tallies 17 points Thursday

Gordon recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes in Thursday's 128-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.

After opening the season with two 20-point efforts and three 10-rebound games in three tries, Gordon has failed to reach either of those marks in the last two contests. He still will have a plethora of opportunity on a young Magic roster, so while the lack of rebounds is somewhat concerning, it should iron itself out going forward.