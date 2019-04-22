Magic's Aaron Gordon: Team-high scoring total in loss
Gordon supplied 25 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes during the Magic's 107-85 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Sunday.
Gordon was a bright spot in an otherwise dismal performance by the Magic, which are now in considerable danger of seeing their season end in Game 5 north of the border. The 23-year-old has interspersed two 10-point efforts with a pair of 20-point tallies in the series, but his work on the boards has been a lot steadier. Gordon has pulled down at least seven rebounds in three of the first four games against Toronto, but poor shooting in Games 1 and 3 led to his offensive downturns.
