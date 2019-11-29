Magic's Aaron Gordon: To be on minutes limit
Gordon (ankle) is expected to face a minutes limit Friday, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
While Gordon will make his return to the lineup Friday night, coach Steve Clifford said the forward will not "be able to play his normal minutes" as he works back from a bruised ankle. Gordon is averaging north of 30 minutes per game for the season, so it's reasonable to expect him to be capped somewhere in the mid-to-high-20s.
