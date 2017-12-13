Magic's Aaron Gordon: To remain out Wednesday

Gordon (concussion) has not made it through the league's protocol yet and will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

There was some hope that Gordon might see the floor Wednesday after taking contact at morning shootaround. But, after being looked at by an independent doctor, the forward will have to remain in street clothes. In the previous game Gordon missed, Mario Hezonja drew the start, playing 31 minutes and posting seven points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Wes Iwundu came off the bench to provide seven points, three rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes. Marreesse Speights caught a DNP-CD.