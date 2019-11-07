Magic's Aaron Gordon: Tops season-high with 23 points

Gordon scored 23 points (10-17 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two steals and one assist during Orlando's 107-106 loss against Dallas on Wednesday night.

Gordon has scored at least 15 points in four of Orlando's last five games, and he has taken on a bigger scoring load due to Evan Fournier's recent struggles. Gordon's ability to impact the game on both ends of the court should make him a decent fantasy asset ahead of Friday's tilt against the Grizzlies at home.