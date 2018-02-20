Magic's Aaron Gordon: Trending towards returning Thursday

Gordon (hip) was a full participant in practice Tuesday and is on track to play Thursday against the Knicks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon missed the last nine games prior to the All-Star break with a hip injury, but after three weeks off for added recovery, it appears he's ready to get back on the court. While nothing has been reported regarding any restrictions, Gordon could be eased into the action after such a long absence, so he'll be a risky DFS play if cleared. That said, it likely won't take long for him to get back in game shape and season-long owners should be ready to fire him up as usual. If Gordon is cleared as expected, Mario Hezonja's value would likely take a hit.