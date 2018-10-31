Magic's Aaron Gordon: Turns in a gem Tuesday

Gordon finished with 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 loss to the Kings.

After a hot start to the season, Gordon cooled off over the last couple of games but was able to get it done Tuesday. He finished with a double-double while also contributing across the board. Gordon can be one of the more frustrating players to have on a roster given his inconsistencies from night-to-night. His upside is unquestionable and despite these frustrations, he needs to be rostered everywhere.