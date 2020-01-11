Magic's Aaron Gordon: Unavailable Friday
Gordon (calf) won't play Friday against the Suns.
Gordon will miss Friday's game against the Wizards due to right calf soreness. Khem Birch will enter the starting lineup in Gordon's absence.
