Magic's Aaron Gordon: 'Unlikely' to play

Gordon (back), according to coach Steve Clifford, is "probably unlikely" to play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon is technically a game-time decision, but coach Clifford is pessimistic about Gordon's chances of taking the court. If Gordon is ruled out, Jonathan Isaac and Jonathan Simmons are strong candidates to see extra run.

More News
Our Latest Stories