Magic's Aaron Gordon: Unlikely to return Wednesday
Gordon is doubtful to return Wednesday against the Raptors due to a right ankle sprain, Joe Kepner of WFTV Sports reports.
Gordon appeared to suffer the injury during the second quarter after landing awkwardly following a block attempt. Prior to exiting, Gordon tallied two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 12 minutes. Assuming he doesn't return, Gordon will likely be further evaluated in the coming days before his status for Friday's game in Indiana is determined.
