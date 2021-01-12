Gordon and the Magic won't play Wednesday against the Celtics after the NBA postponed the game, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Celtics still don't have enough players to suit up for, so this game will presumably be played at a later date. Orlando's next game also comes against Boston on Friday.
