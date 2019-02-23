Magic's Aaron Gordon: Well-rounded line in Friday's loss
Gordon registered 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 110-109 loss to the Bulls.
Gordon finished with as many turnovers as assists but filled up the stat sheet, contributing in every category except steals. Gordon's improvements as a distributor and three-point shooter have been accompanied by drops in production in scoring, rebounding, steals, and blocks, so the 23-year-old forward isn't any more valuable in fantasy than he was last season.
