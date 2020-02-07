Magic's Aaron Gordon: Well-rounded line in loss

Gordon contributed 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 105-103 loss at New York.

Gordon has topped the 15-point plateau in four straight contests, and he seems to be battling Evan Fournier to be the team's second offensive option behind Nikola Vucevic. He is averaging 19.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in four February contests.