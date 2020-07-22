Gordon posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 20 minutes during the 99-90 scrimmage loss to the Clippers.

Gordon carried over his strong play right before the hiatus into the Magic's first scrimmage. In his final 10 appearances leading up to stoppage of play, Gordon was averaging 16.4 points on 12.6 shots, 9.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 37.8 minutes. It's possible once the seeding games come around, we'll see Gordon's workload jump back into the high-30s as the Magic try to sneak into the seventh seed to avoid Milwaukee in the first round of the playoffs.