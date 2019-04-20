Magic's Aaron Gordon: Well-rounded stat line in win
Gordon totaled 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and a steal over 34 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Raptors on Friday.
Gordon came up small on the offensive end, but he made up for it with seven boards and seven helpers. The Magic now find themselves down 2-1 and will play at home Sunday in a must-win game before going back to Toronto.
