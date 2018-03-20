Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will be back in starting five

Gordon will return to the starting lineup Tuesday against Toronto, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The Magic announced Monday that Gordon had cleared the league's concussion protocol, and coach Frank Vogel has now confirmed that the team's leading scorer will return to his usual starting power forward spot. As a result, expect Mario Hezonja or Jonathan Isaac to move back to the bench.

