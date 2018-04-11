Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will be on minutes limit

Gordon will be on a minutes restriction for Wednesday's season finale against the Wizards, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Though coach Frank Vogel didn't go into specifics, he noted that Gordon would play "not big minutes". That doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as the team wants to limit Gordon's potential for injury in a potentially meaningless game. As a result, he makes for a risky DFS option. Mario Hezonja could benefit from Gordon's reduced workload.