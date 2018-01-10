Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will come off bench Tuesday
Gordon will come off the bench Tuesday against the Mavericks as a result of a disciplinary measure due to a violation of team rules, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Gordon reportedly arrived late for the team plane in Orlando on Monday and will now have to come off the bench as discipline for his actions. That said, the Magic aren't reporting any sort of minute restrictions, so it's still unclear whether or not Gordon will see his typical workload. Season-long owners should go ahead and keep him active as usual, though the uncertainty surrounding his role may make him a risky DFS play Tuesday. Mario Hezonja is slated to pick up the start in Gordon's place.
