Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will not play Tuesday

Gordon (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Gordon did not practice Monday due to a strained left hip flexor and will subsequently miss Tuesday's game, but with the Magic set to play a back-to-back Tuesday and Wednesday, it's possible he could be set to miss multiple contests. In Gordon's absence, look for both Mario Hezonja, Wesley Iwundu and Marreese Speights to all see a bump in playing time, with Hezonja likely benefiting the most.