Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will play Saturday
Gordon (ankle) will play Saturday against the Lakers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Gordon was a game-time decision due to a sprained left ankle, but he's feeling good enough to play after testing things out in warmups. Over the past six games, he's averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable with sprained ankle•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-double in loss to Wizards•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will start Monday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Listed as questionable Monday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Game-time call vs. Knicks•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.