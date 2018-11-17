Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will play Saturday

Gordon (ankle) will play Saturday against the Lakers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Gordon was a game-time decision due to a sprained left ankle, but he's feeling good enough to play after testing things out in warmups. Over the past six games, he's averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals.

