Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will play, start Thursday vs. Pistons

Gordon (calf) will play and start Thursday's game against the Pistons, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon will be making his return from a five-game absence and will immediately jump back into his typical starting power forward role. Coach Frank Vogel indicated that he expected Gordon to see a full workload if cleared, so it doesn't sound like he'll have any limitations and fantasy owners can go ahead and activate him Thursday. This also shifts Mario Hezonja back to the bench and means a significant drop in playing time and fantasy value for him.