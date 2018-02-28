Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will play Wednesday
Gordon (hip) will play during Wednesday's contest against the Raptors, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Gordon was originally listed as questionable with a sore left hip -- the same hip that caused him to miss the nine games leading up to the All-Star break. It appears he's shaken off the injury, however, and will take the floor Wednesday. Over the past two games, he's averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steal in 32.0 minutes.
