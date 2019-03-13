Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will play Wednesday
Gordon (ribs) will play Wednesday against the Wizards, Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Injured ribs won't prevent Gordon from taking the court against the Wizards. The last time these two teams faced off, he had success, posting 22 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and a block across 39 minutes.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...