Gordon (ankle) will start Thursday against the Heat, and he'll be on a minutes limit, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Gordon has missed the past 15 games due to a sprained ankle, but he'll be back in action in a limited capacity for the Magic's first game after the All-Star break. His return could mean reduced minutes for Chuma Okeke and Gary Clark.
