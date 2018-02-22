Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will play with minutes restriction Thursday

Gordon (hip) will start at power forward for Thursday's game against the Knicks, but is expected to have a minutes restriction, Joshua Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon dealt with a hip injury prior to the All-Star break, missing the previous nine games because of it. However, after going through a full practice Tuesday without any issues, Gordon has now been cleared to make his return to the court. Considering the lengthy absence, the Magic are going to take a cautious approach with Gordon and are expected to keep his minutes limited a bit in his first action since Jan. 27. Season-long owners should still go ahead and get him in lineups, though DFS players may want to avoid him until he's back on a full workload. The Magic will also be getting Nikola Vucevic (hand) back and he's expected to start alongside Gordon in the frontcourt.

