Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will re-sign with Orlando

Gordon agreed to a four-year, $84 million contract with the Magic on Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Gordon was set for a big pay day coming off a career-best season with the Magic in 2017-18, and Orlando elected to waste no time re-signing one of the NBA's best young talents. Gordon averaged 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game (both career highs) last year and, most importantly, added a somewhat consistent three-point shot to his offensive arsenal, hitting 33.6 percent of his shots from behind the arc. The biggest concern for Gordon heading into the first season of his new contract is health, as he appeared in just 58 games last season while nursing numerous injuries. If Gordon can stay healthy, he is in line to take a major step forward both as a scorer and rebounder as a star in the Magic's frontcourt.