Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will remain out Tuesday
Gordon (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Heat, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Gordon was able to go through portions of Tuesday's morning shootaround, which seems to indicate he's nearing a return to the court. That said, the Magic will continue to take a cautious approach with their big man for now, so he'll sit out his fifth straight game while he continues to work back from a calf injury. Mario Hezonja is the favorite to pick up the start and see extended playing time after averaging 16.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 2.0 steals across 27.8 minutes while filling in the last four games. Marreese Speights could pick up a bigger workload as well.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Goes through shootaround, still questionable•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ruled out Friday, doubtful Saturday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable for Friday•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...