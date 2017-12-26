Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will remain out Tuesday

Gordon (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Heat, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon was able to go through portions of Tuesday's morning shootaround, which seems to indicate he's nearing a return to the court. That said, the Magic will continue to take a cautious approach with their big man for now, so he'll sit out his fifth straight game while he continues to work back from a calf injury. Mario Hezonja is the favorite to pick up the start and see extended playing time after averaging 16.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 2.0 steals across 27.8 minutes while filling in the last four games. Marreese Speights could pick up a bigger workload as well.