Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will start Friday

Gordon (back) will play and start in Friday's matchup with the Suns, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Gordon missed the Magic's previous game due to a back injury he sustained in the prior game against the Warriors. He will give it a go Friday, which will knock Jonathan Isaac back to a reserve role. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload.

