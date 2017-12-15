Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will start Friday
Gordon (concussion) will start Friday's game against Portland, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Gordon officially passed through the NBA's concussion protocol and will return to action after missing the past two games with a concussion. The Arizona product will return to his usual power forward spot and is not expected to face any limitations. The 22-year-old is averaging a career-best 18.5 points to go with 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on the year.
