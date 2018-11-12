Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will start Monday
Gordon (ankle) has been cleared to start Monday's game in Washington.
Gordon missed the team's last game with an ankle injury and was initially listed as questionable Monday, but he went through a pregame evaluation and has been cleared to return. The Arizona product will slide back into the lineup at power forward, pushing Jarell Martin back to the bench.
More News
