Magic's Aaron Gordon: Won't play Friday
Gordon (concussion) is out for Friday's contest against the Celtics, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Though Gordon was hopeful he would be able to pass the final stage of the league's concussion protocol in time for Friday's contest, that is not the case. His next chance to take the floor will come Tuesday against Toronto.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...