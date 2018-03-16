Magic's Aaron Gordon: Won't play Friday

Gordon (concussion) is out for Friday's contest against the Celtics, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Though Gordon was hopeful he would be able to pass the final stage of the league's concussion protocol in time for Friday's contest, that is not the case. His next chance to take the floor will come Tuesday against Toronto.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories