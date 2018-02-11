Magic's Aaron Gordon: Won't play Monday
Gordon (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Gordon will now miss his eighth-consecutive contest with a strained hip flexor. It's looking increasingly likely that the 22-year-old will be sidelined through the All-Star break, meaning his first opportunity to return the court will likely arrive on Feb. 22 against the Knicks. Mario Hezonja has been one of the main beneficiaries of Gordon's absence, as the guard has averaged 15.3 points and five rebounds per game since the starter went down in late January.
