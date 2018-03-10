Magic's Aaron Gordon: Won't play Saturday

Gordon (concussion), per the Magic's game notes, is out for Saturday's contest against the Clippers.

Gordon will miss his second straight game Saturday as he continues to work through concussion protocol. As a result of his absence, Mario Hezonja, Jonathan Isaac and Wesley Iwundu are all candidates to see extended run,

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories