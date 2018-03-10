Magic's Aaron Gordon: Won't play Saturday
Gordon (concussion), per the Magic's game notes, is out for Saturday's contest against the Clippers.
Gordon will miss his second straight game Saturday as he continues to work through concussion protocol. As a result of his absence, Mario Hezonja, Jonathan Isaac and Wesley Iwundu are all candidates to see extended run,
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Placed in concussion protocol, out Friday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Late heroics not enough Wednesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Struggles with shot Monday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Solid outing in victory•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Posts game-high 27 points Friday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...