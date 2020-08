Gordon won't return to Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to left hamstring tightness, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Gordon fell awkwardly after a hard foul by Kyle Lowry during the third quarter. Though it didn't appear to look serious, the Magic will play it with caution and keep their forward on the sidelines for the remainder of the contest. Gordon logged 20 minutes, nine points and 11 rebounds before exiting.