Magic's Aaron Gordon: X-rays on ankle negative

X-rays on Gordon's sprained right ankle returned negative after he exited Wednesday's 113-97 loss to the Raptors, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Magic lost both of their frontcourt starters to ankle sprains in Wednesday's game, as center Nikola Vucevic also exited in the first half and didn't return. Vucevic underwent an MRI on Thursday and was given an estimated recovery timeline of at least four weeks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, but Gordon's fate is less certain at the moment. The fact that Gordon was using a crutch to move about the locker room after Wednesday's game suggests he'll likely have a tough time making it back for Saturday's game in Indiana. If that's the case, Al-Farouq Aminu could move into the starting five at power forward in Gordon's stead.