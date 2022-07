Schofield and the Magic agreed on a two-way contract Friday, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Schofield was on a two-way deal with the Magic last year as well. He appeared in 38 NBA games and averaged 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.3 minutes. He also appeared in six G League regular-season games, with averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29.3 minutes. His role figures to be similar this season.