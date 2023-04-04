Schofield (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Schofield has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play through a right ankle sprain. He's appeared in three of Orlando's past four games, totaling six points, four rebounds, an assist and a block in 22 minutes.
