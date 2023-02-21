Schofield's two-way contract was converted to a standard NBA deal through the 2023-24 season Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Schofield has seen little NBA action this season, appearing in 27 games and averaging 4.6 points and 1.9 rebounds. However, the organization seems to like what it's seen from the soon-to-be 26-year-old wing, who has played more total career minutes in the G League than in the NBA. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from Schofield unless multiple players ahead of him on the depth chart suffer injuries.