Schofield notched 13 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and three assists across 20 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Raptors.

The Magic were blown off the court Saturday, allowing Schofield some additional playing time. He took full advantage, dropping a season-high 13 points including a perfect 6-of-6 from the line. The Magic continue to deal with multiple injuries which is at least affording Schofield a sporadic spot in the rotation. With that said, he is well outside the top 350 this season and so warrants very little attention in fantasy.