Schofield (concussion) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Jazz.
Schofield is likely to return to the lineup Thursday after missing the previous game with a concussion. However, the 25-year-old forward hasn't played double-digit minutes since Jan. 28, so he is unlikely to affect Orlando's rotation.
